PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Down 4.2%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 7,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 27,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

