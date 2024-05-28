Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

