PotCoin Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $104.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00123314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.