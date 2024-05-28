Portfolio Design Labs LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $11.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $533.02. The company had a trading volume of 518,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,976. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $446.86 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $537.00 and a 200-day moving average of $539.08.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

