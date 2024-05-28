Portfolio Design Labs LLC Takes $653,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,073,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.6 %

PEP traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.38. 5,736,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

