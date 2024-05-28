Portfolio Design Labs LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,838,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,983. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.