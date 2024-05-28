Portfolio Design Labs LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after acquiring an additional 99,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,831,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $136.62. 1,559,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,670. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.