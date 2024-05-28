Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases Shares of 38,798 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.2 %

Realty Income stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.57. 6,512,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.