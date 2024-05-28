Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases Shares of 20,576 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,576 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. 4,931,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430,875. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

