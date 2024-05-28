Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. FOX makes up about 1.1% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of FOX by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FOX shares. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. 1,571,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,743. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

