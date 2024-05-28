Portfolio Design Labs LLC Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.09. 1,791,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

