Portfolio Design Labs LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Equity Residential accounts for 1.4% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.