Portfolio Design Labs LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,772,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,424,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Down 3.0 %

CME stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,165. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

