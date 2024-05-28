Portfolio Design Labs LLC Buys Shares of 3,098 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
