Portfolio Design Labs LLC Buys Shares of 13,064 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,245,000 after purchasing an additional 321,243 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $302,309,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,165,000 after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $226,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.35. 2,565,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

