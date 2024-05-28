Portfolio Design Labs LLC Acquires Shares of 20,223 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Tesla makes up 1.9% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20,641.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 82,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

TSLA traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,208,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,073,891. The company has a market cap of $563.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

