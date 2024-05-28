Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 4,768,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,313,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

