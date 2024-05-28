Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 1,463.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTN. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,643,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,610,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition by 255.9% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 209,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 150,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 9,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,862. Plutonian Acquisition has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

