Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $213.40

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.40 and last traded at $213.29, with a volume of 577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PIPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,404 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

