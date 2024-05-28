Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $349.00

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.39), with a volume of 1773722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.37).

Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.66.

Pinewood Technologies Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 62.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

