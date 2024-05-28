Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 2,982 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises about 1.0% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.09% of EQT worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 231,651 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,421,000 after purchasing an additional 519,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $8,223,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $40.15. 6,920,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

