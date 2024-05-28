Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Makes New $268,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 33,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,974,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last quarter.

Shares of A traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.05. 502,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

