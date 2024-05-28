Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Makes New $258,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,039,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 123.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 78.0% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 312,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 137,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUJ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 76,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,360. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

