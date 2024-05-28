Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,589,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,365,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

