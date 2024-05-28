Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Invests $248,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 536,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

