Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Increases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Newell Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 435,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after buying an additional 4,476,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,729. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

