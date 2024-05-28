Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $5.31 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $188.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,839. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $189.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

