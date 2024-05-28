Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 1.42% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,624,000. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,525,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 268,271 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1,005.1% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 174,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 92,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $31.74.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.