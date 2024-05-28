Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,739 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,844,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 196,765 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,280.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period.

DIAL traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

