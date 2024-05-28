Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 3,158 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,203,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

