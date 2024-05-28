Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $134.40 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

