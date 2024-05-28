Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 37,291 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 202,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 43,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 152,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.74. 10,419,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,133,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

