Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading 18.6% Higher

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) were up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). Approximately 1,694,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,218,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.39 ($0.25).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of £34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.29.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

