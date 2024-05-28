Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 937 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,856,000 after buying an additional 232,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 4,076,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

