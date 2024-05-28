Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $437,420,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 386,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

