Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TEL traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $150.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

