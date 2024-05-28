Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $522,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 708,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,648,000 after buying an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.05. 3,552,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.