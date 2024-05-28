Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $380,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,178,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,379,000 after buying an additional 488,917 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after buying an additional 421,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,954,000 after buying an additional 369,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

