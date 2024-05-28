Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE UNP traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $229.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,123. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $191.11 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.