Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $328.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,384. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $325.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

