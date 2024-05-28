Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,769,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,384 shares of company stock worth $3,653,916. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.