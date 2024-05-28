Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 40,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.90. 1,612,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,775. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.