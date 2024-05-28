PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.71

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 174226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.
About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Ross Stores: Buy Off-Price Retail While It’s Still a Bargain
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Cigna Group the Nation’s Best-Run Health Insurance Company?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- NU Holdings: Don’t Get Left Behind, Buy This Neobank
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.