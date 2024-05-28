Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s current price.

PAYS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Paysign stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 50,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,820. Paysign has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paysign will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $79,473.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $79,473.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 55,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,642.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,856,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,984,258.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 400,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Paysign by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysign in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Paysign by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

