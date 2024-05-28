Pax Dollar Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $145.77 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

