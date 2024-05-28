Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.32% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 82.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,570. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

