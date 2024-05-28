Park National (NYSE:PRK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Park National in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE:PRK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.70. Park National has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $144.01.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park National will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 621.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 6,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

