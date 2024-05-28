Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 789,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,206. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

