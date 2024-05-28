Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 886 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.96. 2,425,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,157,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.