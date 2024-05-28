Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 328 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.58. 184,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,810. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.74.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

